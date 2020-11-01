I’ve been spending a lot of time “in” Kingsport, circa 1959, thanks to my recent acquisition of a Kingsport Tennessee Metropolitan Area (including Gate City & Weber City, Virginia) City Directory for that year published by Nelsons’ Directory Company, Inc.
I bought it at Goodwill for $4.99 plus tax.
It’s three inches thick, well-worn, and the gold lettering on its red cover is faded. The right lower corner looks almost dog-chewed. But the wear and age haven’t obliterated the custom engraving included in the original owner’s order: “B&W Cleaners.”
The gold- lettering on the black binding isn’t nearly as faded.
My first glance through the directory was simply looking up my own family members and enjoying a trip down Model City’s memory lane seeing all the local business advertisements. Even though the book preceded my birth by three years, many of the businesses advertised were Kingsport stalwarts throughout my childhood and beyond. Many of my relatives lived at addresses they were at as I grew up.
My first “rabbithole” was spurred by one of the two slips of paper I found between pages of the big, thick book. It’s the original receipt for the book. Actually, it is a self-described “contract” between Nelsons’ Directory Co., Inc., 125 Meeting St., Charleston, S.C., and “subscriber: B&W Cleaners.”
On behalf of the publisher, a stamped “Harold H. Hatchette” accepted the deal. For B&W Cleaners, James K. Bradley’s handwritten signature is beside the “X” as agreement. The contract/receipt is dated Dec. 10, 1958, and for $75. That got B&W a “1/16 Special” advertisement (space right top), and its own engraved copy of the book.
I used an online inflation calculator to see what $75 equals in 2020: $670.82. I checked a second online source, from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and got a similar result: $663.98.
For those of you not familiar with city directories (let’s face it, it’s hard to even find a traditional telephone book), they contain residential listing and business listings, by name, in alphabetical order in one section. In another section, properties are listed by address, street by street, with the homeowner’s name. Another section offers what is now commonly called “reverse lookup,” letting the reader go through every telephone number assigned in the area covered, in numeric order. And beside each number it lists the person or business who has that number.
After reading the receipt, I looked up James K. Bradley, signatory for B&W Cleaners, and found:
BRADLEY, JAS K (Charcie H) 2 ... (B&W Cleaners and B & W Shoe Shop) h 516 W Sullivan — Dial CI 6 — xxxx. I did not include the final four numbers so no one will try to call that number now. And another note: above where I typed “...” the actual entry in the directory instead had a capital “H” within a circle: the symbol used to designate the person listed was a homeowner. The small “h” denotes a “householder or head of family.” (Charcie H) denotes Bradley’s spouse. The number 2 indicates there were two children under 16 years of age in residence. They lived at 516 W. Sullivan St. Bold print indicated a subscriber to the directory, and especially a leader in a particular business or profession.
Then I flipped over to find B&W Cleaners:
B&W CLEANERS (Jas K Bradley) Shirt Laundry. Pressers and Dry Cleaning. 3200 Memorial Blvd — — dial CI 6 -2441 Mrs. Bess B Taylor br mgr 445 W Sullivan — Dial CI 6-xxxx (See Top Right Special Lines).
The next listing was for B&W Shoe Shop (Shoe Repairing), apparently next door, at “3198 Memorial blvd.”
So, that “Top Right Special Lines” refers to the “1/16 Special” advertisement (space right top). It has the business’ name, address and phone number, and their slogan “We Make Your Best Clothes Look Better” runs along the top of right-side pages, intermittently, throughout the directory, alternating with ads for other business. Either luck, or precise planning by Nelsons’, placed the B&W Cleaners “1/16 Special” ad at the top of the pages on which the business, and James K. Bradley, are listed.
The CI in the telephone numbers stood for Circle, the then-standard way of referencing telephone numbers that began with “2-4,” considered the “Circle Exchange.” That directory section I mentioned that lists all assigned telephone numbers in numeric order does so by exchanges: Circle (by far the majority); Diamond (DI for “3-4”); and Fulton (FU for “3-8,” which was for Weber City (spelled “Webber” in the directory) and Gate City numbers.
I left in the complete 1959 telephone listing for B&W Cleaners, CI-6-2441 (or 246-2441) because the business still exists at 3200 Memorial Blvd. and continues to have that telephone number, according to information online. But I drove to the store yesterday, and a sign posted on the door says the location is temporarily closed due to the current situation and directs customers to the business’ “parent location, Dry Clean City, at 436 W. Center St.,” and calls to 245-2281. In 1959 telephone lingo, that would have been CI-5-2281.
Next time: “There Is Only One Kingsport,” 1959 property tax rates for Sullivan County and the city of Kingsport, and more.