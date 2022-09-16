DUFFIELD — The LENOWISCO Planning District Commission and the University of Virginia’s Virginia Flood Resilience Initiative are partnering on a flood resilience study.
According to LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller, the study will inventory and analyze existing flood risks, hazards, and policies and identify what is needed for the region to develop a successful flood resilience strategy.
The study initiative is funded by a $150,000 grant from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund.
The University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, School of Engineering, School of Architecture and Institute for Engagement and Negotiation have started their research, which includes gathering community input.
Survey cards have been mailed to a random selection of residents in Big Stone Gap, Jonesville, Gate City and Pennington Gap. Participants who complete the survey may enter a raffle to win a $50 gift card. The survey will remain open through September.
Once this phase is completed later this fall, the University of Virginia will deliver a report of findings and a roadmap to a flood resilience plan, etc., all of which can be utilized to apply for project-specific implementation funding.
“LENOWISCO has made addressing flood prone areas within our footprint a high priority,” said Miller. “Gaining public input via this survey will be instrumental in helping us locate areas of high need and priority and assist in obtaining funding to address discovered needs.”