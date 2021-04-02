DUFFIELD — The Appalachian Regional Commission has put a second round of funding into a substance abuse recovery program focusing on job training for up to 60 people in far Southwest Virginia.
The LENOWISCO Planning District Commission announced on Thursday that it will get $371,000 in ARC funds for the second phase of its Project Amelioration substance abuse program.
ARC’s Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems — INSPIRE — announced $9.4 million in related grants for 30 projects across 12 states in the ARC service region from New York to Alabama.
LENOWISCO District Executive Director Duane Miller said on Thursday that the latest ARC grant follows a $62,000 ARC grant to develop the district program.
Project Amelioration centers on a system designed to pull down barriers that might otherwise interfere with successful recovery effort, said Miller. Besides treatment- related counseling and healthcare along with legal services, recovering workers and trainees in the project will get training in construction trades such as carpentry, masonry and plumbing to get them job-ready.
Mountain Empire Community College and Southwest Virginia Legal Aid are partnering with LENOWISCO in the project, Miller said, and MECC career coaches will help clients get services such as behavioral support, referrals for physician and mental health services, housing, child care and transportation.
“This project goes beyond just dealing with health issues from abuse,” Miller said. “It gets the participants trained for work in good-paying jobs and helps them with services so they don’t have to struggle to get ready for employment.”
The LENOWISCO grant is one of three totaling $1.7 million awarded to similar employment-based programs serving Henry, Patrick, Alleghany and Craig counties and Martinsville, Virginia. Another $1.4 million was awarded to three Tennessee projects serving Claiborne, Scott, Campbell and Johnson counties.