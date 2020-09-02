DUFFIELD — The LENOWISCO Planning District Commission has set up a $1.6 million fund to help the region’s small businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The LENOWISCO Regional Small Business Recovery Assistance Program will provide one-time grants of up to $15,000 for eligible businesses in Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton.
LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller said the grant program will be administered by the city of Norton and a management team with members from all four member localities.
“Since the onset of COVID-19, our member localities have worked tirelessly as a team to identify and obtain assistance that can be made available to families and small businesses,” Miller said. “The creation of this regional small business assistance program is just another product of their regional collaboration.”
Virginia 1st District Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, credited the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development with funding the program.
“We applaud the partnership effort of all of the LENOWISCO member localities to address regional small business needs during these unprecedented times,” said Kilgore.
Program information and a printable application will be available by going online to www.lenowisco.org or by calling the LENOWISCO Planning District at (276) 431-2206.