DUFFIELD — Data centers and studying the possibility of a nuclear power plant in Southwest Virginia are back on the LENOWISCO Planning District Commission’s to-do list this summer.

Commission Executive Director Duane Miller said Wednesday that the agency’s locality governments — Scott, Lee and Wise counties and Norton — have joined Dickenson County since May in passing resolutions of support for recruiting data centers to the region.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you