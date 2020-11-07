WISE — Longtime LENOWISCO Health District Director Dr. Eleanor Sue Cantrell has announced plans to retire at the end of the year.
Cantrell, who started with the Virginia Department of Health in 1991 as the district’s director, also was the interim Cumberland Plateau Health District director for several years until 2016, when she became the permanent director for both districts.
“I have appreciated the opportunity to work in public health and the many occasions to develop friendships and collaborations in the work with the many community partners in far Southwest Virginia and beyond,” Cantrell said in a statement issued by the VDH on Wednesday. “Our pandemic response efforts have been enhanced by the solid relationships already in place across the two districts, and will continue strong under the leadership of the VDH and the many partners engaged in this work.”
Before becoming LENOWISCO district director, Cantrell had an internal medicine practice in Norton.
VDH Southwest Region spokesperson Robert Parker said the agency has begun its search for the next joint director of both districts. Cantrell’s replacement could be in place by the end of 2020. Her retirement takes effect Jan 1, 2021.
“Southwest Virginia has been my home for more than 45 years and I will continue to call it home and will continue to support and advocate for the work of those engaged in improving opportunities and health in our area,” Cantrell said. “However, after much consideration and prayer, I must devote more time to family commitments. which will now be a priority.”