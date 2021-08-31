WISE — The LENOWISCO Health District has announced its September series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Appointments are not required, and walk-ins are welcome at mobile vaccine clinic sites as long as there is sufficient vaccine available.
The Virginia Department of Health mobile clinic uses the Pfizer COVID vaccine and will give first, second, third, and booster doses for those who are eligible.
For those attending the Central Drive-In clinic on Sept. 10, the drive-in offers a buy one ticket, get one free special with a new vaccination. Norton Cinema City has a buy one ticket, get one free special on Sept. 12 with a new vaccination or by showing your vaccine card.
The VDH RV will be at the following locations and dates:
• Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Spero Health, Norton
• Sept. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. — Duffield Daze, Duffield
• Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — The University of Virginia's College at Wise
• Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Scott County Public School Head Start, Weber City
• Sept. 9, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. — First United Methodist Church, Pennington Gap
• Sept. 10, 7:45-10 p.m. — Central Drive-In (Norton, Virginia), Norton
• Sept. 12, 4-7:30 p.m. — Norton Cinema, Cinema City Stadium Theatres, Norton
• Sept. 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. — Mountain Empire Community College, Big Stone Gap
• Sept. 16, 1-3:30 p.m. — Scott County Telephone Cooperative, Gate City
• Sept. 18, 5-9 p.m. — Lee County Fair, Pennington Gap
To pre-register for a vaccine, contact your local health department:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.