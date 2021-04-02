WEBER CITY — LENOWISCO Health District officials are preparing for April 10 and the district’s second mass vaccination clinic, while Gov. Ralph Northam is aiming to start vaccination of all state residents by April 18.
Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts, said on Thursday that the 9 a.m.–noon clinic will also be the second clinic to offer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine after the March 17 event at Mountain Empire Community College that saw 200 area residents vaccinated.
Shelton said the clinic — at a Weber City location to be disclosed to eligible persons who get appointments — will be open to persons 18 and older who have pre-registered through the state’s online or phone registration systems: www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or 1-877-VAX — IN — VA (1-877-829-4682).
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has gotten emergency approval for use in patients 18 and older.
“While there may be people in the state priority 1A and 1B groups who may still need their vaccination, we want to get more people from the 1C group,” Shelton said. “That includes workers in utility, water and wastewater departments and food service workers.”
The 1C group also includes financial services/banking workers, higher education faculty and staff, Shelton said. The 1A and 1B groups included medical workers, emergency personnel, persons over age 65, persons age 16-65 with underlying medical conditions, teachers and school staff.
Northam on Thursday announced the April 18 target date for statewide COVID-19 vaccination eligibility because of large numbers of people in the 1A and 1B priority groups having gotten their shots.
According to Thursday’s Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination report, just over 30% of state residents have gotten at least one dose of vaccine and 16.1% have been fully vaccinated.
Northam said that health districts that have already invited all pre-registered Phase-1C eligible residents can start offering vaccination appointments to the general public as soon as April 4. He said the projected supplies from the federal government should allow all residents to have vaccination eligibility by April 18.
Shelton said that staff in her two districts are working toward trying to meet that April 4 early window.
Federal vaccine supplies — initially the Pfizer and Moderna two-dose vaccines — had been allocated to the LENOWISCO district through the state at about 1,000 doses a week through much of January and February based on the area’s one-percent share of the state population. Shelton said that weekly rate has climbed as the federal government began a program to supply vaccines directly pharmacy chains and individual community pharmacies.
With supplies of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arriving through March, Shelton said, availability of that vaccine and for first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from public and pharmacy sources is about 1,400-1,500 doses a week.
Shelton said the LENOWISCO Health District will continue its policy of announcing any open vaccine appointment slots 24 hours before a mass clinic begins.
Anyone with specific medical concerns or questions should consult their health care provider about the COVID-19 vaccine before registering for an appointment, Shelton said. Anyone in quarantine or isolation for COVID-19 should wait until that condition resolves before scheduling an appointment.
Anyone who has received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment for COVID-19 within the last 90 days should wait until the 90-day mark before scheduling an appointment. Those who have received another vaccine within the last 14 days should wait to schedule an appointment until the 14-day mark.