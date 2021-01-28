WISE — Virginia residents in the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts now can go online to get on a COVID-19 vaccination waiting list.
The survey can be found at:
• LENOWISCO: https://redcap.link/LHDwaitlist
• Cumberland Plateau: https://redcap.link/CPwaitlist
VDH spokesperson Robert Parker said on Thursday that the website does not schedule or guarantee appointments. The list from the survey does, however, help local health department staffers contact eligible persons to schedule appointments as vaccines become available.
“If you are interested in a vaccine and have the ability to fill out the survey online, please do so,” said LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau districts director Dr. Karen Shelton. “This will help keep our phone lines open for those who do not have internet access.”
Everyone who calls the local health department to inquire about a vaccine will be directed to sign up via the online survey, Parker said. If you do not have internet access, please ask a friend or family member to complete the online waitlist for you, if possible. If necessary, call the local health department and a staff member will complete the survey on their behalf.
Community partners listed on the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health District websites are still scheduling appointments, Parker said, although vaccine allocation for community partners and local health departments remains extremely limited, and appointments will also be limited.