WISE — The LENOWISCO Health District will be offering free school-required vaccinations at various locations throughout April.
Parents can get their child on track for their seventh- and 12th-grade vaccines for:
• Diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (Tdap): A booster dose is required for all children entering the seventh grade.
• Meningococcal conjugate (MenACWY): All children are required to have a minimum of two doses. The first dose should be administered prior to entering the seventh grade. The final dose should be administered prior to entering the 12th grade.
• Human papillomavirus (HPV): A complete series of two doses is required for students entering the seventh grade. The first dose shall be administered before the child enters the seventh grade. After reviewing educational materials approved by the Board of Health, the parent or guardian, at the parent or guardian’s sole discretion, may elect for the child to not receive the HPV vaccine.
Mobile school vaccination clinic locations and dates:
LENOWISCO Health District:
• Tuesday, April 12: Pennington Gap Food City
• Thursday, April 14: Thomas Walker High School
• Wednesday, April 20: Big Stone Gap Food City
• Thursday, April 21: Coeburn Food City
• Tuesday, April 26: Weber City Food City
• Thursday, April 28: Food Country Duffield
Cumberland Plateau Health District:
• Wednesday, April 6: Russell County Government Center Farmers Market Shed
• Thursday, April 14: Appalachian College of Pharmacy
• Monday, April 25: Dickenson County — location TBD
• Wednesday, April 27: Tazewell County Fairgrounds
Appointments are required for all clinics. Each clinic will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Parents can register their children using the following links or by contacting their local health department for assistance:
LENOWISCO Registration: https://redcap.link/lenoapril22
• Lee County Health Department: (276) 346-2011
• Scott County Health Department: (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton Health Department: (276) 328-8000