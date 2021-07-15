BRISTOL — The Virginia Department of Health has begun looking for a new LENOWISCO Health District interim director as Dr. Karen Shelton moves to Ballad Health.
Ballad announced Thursday that Shelton will become Bristol Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer and vice president.
Shelton had served as the Mount Rogers Health District director and became acting LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts director when Dr. Sue Cantrell retired Jan.1.
“VDH is working on identifying an acting health director for health districts covered by Dr. Shelton,” VDH spokesperson Bernard Hill said on Thursday. “That announcement will be made by the end of the month.”
Shelton began her professional healthcare career 24 years ago as an obstetrician and gynecologist in Bristol, Tennessee. Since then, she has held various leadership roles at Bristol Regional including chair of the Surgery Department, the Operating Room Committee, and the Department of Women and Children.
Shelton has served on BRMC’s Performance Improvement Council and Medical Executive Committee. She is a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Medical Association as well as a board-certified fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.
Shelton also served on the Tennessee Department of Health’s Local Advisory Council, which gathered public input on the Certificate of Public Advantage for the Wellmont Health Systems-Mountain States Health Alliance merger into Ballad Health.
“As a native of Bristol, I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving my community, with its health at the forefront of what I do each day,” Shelton said Thursday in a statement about her appointment. “Bristol Regional is known for its award-winning care and exceptional physicians. I am excited to get to work more closely with the medical staff as we progress to becoming a top-decile organization.”