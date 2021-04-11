WEBER CITY — Saturday’s COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at First Baptist Church Weber City saw steady traffic, but Southwest Virginia residents can expect more targeted, smaller mass clinics.
LENOWISCO Health District Director Dr. Karen Shelton said about 500 people were expected to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as LENOWISCO and neighboring Cumberland Plateau and Mount Rogers health districts began offering vaccines Wednesday to all residents 16 and older.
While clinics like the Weber City event and earlier mass vaccination clinics in Abingdon, Big Stone Gap other sites have drawn high attendance, Shelton said scheduling through the state’s current phone and online pre-registration system will shift to a new system in coming weeks.
“We’re still working out the details, but it will be a simpler system for persons seeking a vaccination appointment with local health departments, our pharmacy partners and clinics,” Shelton said. “We’ll be releasing details on that soon.”
Shelton said clinic events are going to focus on specific populations such as college students before the summer break and high school students 16 and older before the next school year.
Wednesday’s announcement of delays in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine production after contamination in a Baltimore, Maryland, plant did not affect the quality of Virginia supplies of the vaccine, Shelton said, and the vaccines given at Weber City were not from contaminated batches.
“It has reduced Virginia’s supply by about 90% in coming weeks,” Shelton said, “but we have plenty of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.”
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has helped speed full immunity for people getting that vaccine. Instead of two shots over a 3–4-week period and then waiting another two weeks to develop fully immunity, she said, one shot of Johnson & Johnson and 14 days gives similar results.
Shelton said that despite differing statistics on the level of immunity from the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, all three vaccines provide good immunity levels and reduce sharply seriousness of any infection and the need for hospitalization.
Health Department staff, volunteers and National Guard soldiers continued the routine of earlier clinics Saturday, with residents coming inside the church gymnasium or volunteers bringing the shot to people in the parking lot.
“It’s not all the stuff people say,” Dryden resident Kenneth Carroll said as he sat in the mandatory 30-minute observation area after his shot. “It doesn’t hurt, doesn’t take any time. I have two friends who got the J&J vaccine, and they haven’t had any problems.”
Burlin Lawson and his wife, Ginger, from Lee County got their vaccinations while in their minivan.
“Try to get rid of it,” Burlin Lawson said when asked what he would tell people about getting the vaccine. “Try to get rid of the disease.”
“Anything that gets rid of COVID-19, you should do it,” Ginger Lawson added.
Shelton said that despite reports of some Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinics closing down in other states over concerns of side effects, the vaccine has caused few reactions in patients.
“We’ve seen a few people faint because of a fear of needles,” Shelton said, “but we’ve had very few reactions in people. We keep the vaccination sites cool, we keep plenty of bottled water available, and we have patients wait either inside or in their vehicles for 30 minutes.”
EMS personnel are also at the vaccination clinics, Shelton added.
Shelton said the two-week wait for immunity makes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more convenient for many people, although anyone getting either of the three available vaccines should continue wearing masks, washing their hands and practicing social distancing when in crowds where people may not be vaccinated.
Shelton cautioned people to continue following state and federal COVID-19 safety guidelines, pointing to recent case surges in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“Once you develop immunity, though, you can be indoors with family and friends who have also been fully vaccinated,” Shelton said. “You can get out and live your life, but be careful.”