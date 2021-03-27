WISE — The LENOWSICO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts plan to move into Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccination eligibility on March 29.
LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts Director Dr. Karen Shelton said Friday that the Phase 1c priority group for vaccinations includes:
• Energy, water, wastewater and waste/recycling removal workers
• Housing and construction workers
• Food service workers
• Transportation and logistics workers
• College/university faculty and staff
• Bank/finance workers
• Information technology and communication workers
• Media workers
• Legal services
• Public safety engineers
• Other public health workers.
“Phase 1c essential workers should make sure to select the appropriate essential worker category when signing up online so they are contacted for an appointment,” said Shelton. “We will continue to offer appointments to eligible individuals in Phase 1a and Phase 1b who have not yet been vaccinated.”
Shelton said that, in order to ensure Phase 1c essential workers are contacted quickly for appointments, eligible individuals are asked to pre-register on the vaccinate.virginia.gov/ waitlist at their earliest opportunity this week. To pre-register, or update registration information, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) for assistance with pre-registration.
Anyone who is 65 years and older, who pre-registered prior to March 1 and still needs an appointment, is encouraged to email prepmodsupport@vdh.virginia.gov, or contact a community vaccine partner provider directly for an appointment. A list of community partner providers can be found on the districts’ website pages and social media sites (below).
Those with specific medical concerns or conditions should discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their provider.
Anyone in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 or who has another illness with a fever is not eligible for a vaccine until these conditions are resolved. Those who have had COVID-19 and received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment are not eligible to receive a vaccine until 90 days after treatment. Those who have had a non-COVID vaccine within the past 14 days should wait to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine until 14 days have elapsed since their other vaccination.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on vaccinations in Cumberland Plateau Health District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberlandplateau/. For details on COVID-19 vaccinations in LENOWISCO Health District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.