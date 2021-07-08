JONESVILLE — Several Lee County residents argued at Thursday’s School Board meeting against a state-recommended model policy protecting transgender students’ rights.
While all five School Board members agreed with most commenters and stated their opposition to the policy under Virginia Code sections 22.1-22.3, School Superintendent Brian Dean and Board Attorney Will Sturgill said the board in June had already adopted policies in compliance with the new transgender protections law.
School Board Chairman Michael Kidwell told the meeting audience of more than 150 people that he opposed the new state policy, which covers eight areas:
• Compliance with applicable nondiscrimination laws
• Maintenance of a safe and supportive learning environment free from discrimination and harassment for all students
• Prevention of and response to bullying and harassment
• maintenance of student records
• Identification of students
• Protection of student privacy and the confidentiality of sensitive information
• Enforcement of sex-based dress codes
• Student participation in sex-specific school activities and events and use of school facilities
“I’m not just saying this because of the crowd or the applause,” Kidwell said of his opposition. “I said this five years ago.”
“This policy is sold as protection, but it is most certainly the opposite,” said resident David Fee, adding that he represented 50 people.
Fee said the state transgender protection policy would raise questions of how sexes would be handled in restrooms, lodgings during field trips and other school settings and activities. He called on the board to oppose the policy or “draft a policy to protect those who oppose it.”
Resident Andrea Lowe called the model policy “generational sexual perversion” and called for the board to “take a leap off this … politically motivated fear train.”
“This idea that you’re afraid of kids going to the bathroom based on gender that they know in their hearts and their minds that they are is shameful,” said Adam Malle. “You all are hiding behind your religious beliefs in order to cater to your own fears and ignorance. I don’t mean ignorance in an insulting way. I mean it in a non-understanding way.”
While saying that he did not mean a threat, local pastor Roy Webb said, “we will stand against our school board if our school board stands against what is right.”
“What the law is asking for is reasonable accommodations for all children,” said resident Roberta Oliver. “It’s not asking for overnight sleepovers … that we treat all of our children fairly and equitably no matter who they perceive theirselves to be. We have no right to judge who they think they are. We just have to give that safety to use a restroom as a reasonable accommodation.”
Oliver said the model policy allows for a single-person restroom.”
“The kids who are trans are scared because they know this meeting is going on and they’re being looked down upon,” said resident Jennifer Carson, who cited her experience as a worker in an urban school district in seeing many sexual assaults committed not by transgender kids but by straight kids.
“God has called on us to love all people but wants us to do what’s right,” said local pastor Doug Ogle. “Oppose this policy, which the governor wants to push down on us.”
“I didn’t hear any ignorance or hate in your comments,” board member Rob Hines said. “The Lee County school system already has a non-discrimination policy in place. We don’t want to see anyone bullied or harassed. We can all work through this and get along.”
Dean and Sturgill each told board members that they did not have to approve the model policy if the division has policies consistent with the new state law.
“In our opinion, we have met the law without adopting the model policy,” said Dean.
“It’s pretty clear we have not adopted the model policy,” Kidwell said.