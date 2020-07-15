JONESVILLE — Lee County’s public schools will reopen Aug. 20 under a modification of a draft plan made public last week.
The school board voted 5-0 Wednesday to adopt the plan, on the motion of Rob Hines, with the change from its original Aug. 6 start date to Aug. 20. Hines’ motion included three other alterations to the plan:
— Changing the class schedule system to two days of in-person classes and two days of remote instruction for all grades
— Re-evaluating the plan after Labor Day
— Bringing teachers and staff back to work on Aug. 10 for classroom preparation and training
The vote came after a lengthy public comment session including several of the approximately 80 parents, teachers and community members in attendance.
Many of the comments were questions about details of the plan covering attendance, special education students, procedures when students or staff tested positive for COVID-19, food service, sports, band, buses, technology availability and other issues.
When presented to the board at its July 9 meeting, the reopening plan would have had students in grades K-7 attend classes four days a week and do remote learning at home on Fridays. Students in grades 8-12 would have had their classes split into A and B groups, with the A groups attending on Monday and Tuesday and B groups on Thursday and Friday.
Hines’ motion placed all students under the A-B group alternating system. Wednesday will serve as a planning and classroom cleaning day.
Parents concerned about their children’s exposure to others can opt for all-remote instruction.
Hines cited the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Lee County as part of the reason for pushing back the opening day of school by two weeks. Putting all students on the same staggered class system would lessen disruption for families with children in different grades, he said.
Technology was a concern for some speakers and board members.
Crystal Ely, a teacher at the Career and Technical Center, asked if Chromebook laptop computers planned for students to use at home would be available by the first day of school. Hannah Garrett, mother of two students, also asked if Chromebooks would be available in time for school.
Superintendent Brian Austin said that the school division had placed orders earlier in the year but that nationwide demand could affect them.
A survey of student families — part of the plan — showed that just under half of those surveyed have access to broadband internet, while 22% surveyed depend on cellular service connection. Almost 16% use DSL phone internet or satellite connections, while 11% have no internet access.
Austin said that his staff is looking at options to expand available internet service points by working with county officials to use sites such as fire halls for access points. Another option, Austin said, could include using school buses as mobile access points where students could download class materials and assignments.
Board member Michael Kidwell, who seconded Hines’ motion to make changes to the plan, said parents need to let their county supervisors know about the internet access situation in their communities.
Hines echoed Kidwell’s comments, saying that some communities in his district have no internet access and poor to no cellular service.
Board Chair Vera Ely, asked by one parent if students would see a lesser quality of education under the plan and the pandemic, said, “I think that’s part of the sacrifice with COVID-19.”
“These are unusual times and the most unusual times I've seen in my 53 years on Earth,” Hines said. “We’re not going to provide the same education in 2021, but we’re going to provide a good one.”
The board tabled a vote on the 2020-21 school calendar because of the plan change, but voted 5-0 to move ahead with a planned Jump Start two-week summer program for student academic help starting July 20.
The board also voted 5-0 to request $906,791 in federal CARES Act funds from the county to help offset costs from reacting to the COVID-19 pandemic.