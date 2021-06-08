ABINGDON — A Lee County Federal Penitentiary inmate has pleaded guilty for his role in a Jan. 15, 2020 attack on another inmate.
Acting U.S. Western District Attorney Daniel Bubar said 32-year-old Moris Flores pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to kill a fellow inmate, attempting to commit murder, and being an inmate in possession of a prohibited object.
According to court documents, Flores and four other inmates — Carlos Almonte, Julio Chavez, German Hernandez, and Angel Guevara — entered a cell occupied by victim “AZ” with the intent to commit murder. Flores, a member of MS-13, admitted Monday that he and Guevara entered the prison cell to attack AZ, a member of the Mexican Mafia, while Almonte, Chavez, and Hernandez kept others out of the cell and from interfering with the attack.
“AZ” suffered multiple wounds from shanks used in the attack, Bubar said.