Far Southwest Virginia saw 19 new COVID-19 cases, according to state health data Saturday, and school officials in Lee County and Norton confirmed three new cases among students or staff.
In a letter to parents Friday, Norton Schools Superintendent Gina Wohlford confirmed that two John I. Burton High School students or staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19. One person has not been at the school since Oct. 5 and the other since Oct. 7.
Lee County Schools Superintendent Brian Austin on Friday confirmed one student or staff case at Lee High School. That person was last on campus Oct. 8.
Wohlford and Austin said their respective school systems are remaining open as officials work with the LENOWISCO Health Department on contact tracing.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state had 1,256 new cases and 10 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 157,905 cases and 3,354 deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District added 19 cases for totals of 1,051 cases and 20 deaths during the pandemic. Wise County saw seven cases for 471 and nine deaths, while Scott County also added seven cases for 221 and four deaths.
Lee County saw five cases for 320 cases and four deaths, and Norton remained at 39 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Saturday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 2,410,672 of 8.63 million residents, or 27.93%. For nasal swab testing only, 2,238,204 people have been tested to date, or 25.94%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 16,057 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 18.57%.
ZIP code data for locality pandemic-wide testing rates was not posted in VDH’s Saturday report.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report dropped from 6.8% to 5.9%. The statewide positivity rate dropped from 4.8% to 4.7%.
According to VDH’s pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were ranked as rising after a 20-day increase in cases. The far southwest region was still ranked increasing in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results based on a 15-day increase in that measure.
Three school systems in the LENOWISCO district —Wise and Scott counties and Norton — were ranked higher-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Lee County was ranked highest-risk.
Lee County Schools was ranked lowest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences while Wise County Schools moved up to higher-risk. Norton City Schools was ranked lowest-risk, and Scott County Schools ranked highest-risk.