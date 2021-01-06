JONESVILLE — All Lee County schools will see a delayed return to in-person classes, two days after Thomas Walker High School’s return was pushed back a week due to COVID-19 cases.
County School Superintendent Brian Austin said Wednesday that all schools will not start in-person classes until Monday, Jan. 18.
“We have had students at almost all schools’ sites who have come to school sick, displaying symptoms,” Austin said, “and when they should be in quarantine. This causes a risk to our staff that is unacceptable at this time.”
Austin on Monday ordered Thomas Walker High School’s return to in-person classes delayed to Jan. 11 because of staffing difficulties related to COVID-19 infections.
“This is an effort to care for and protect our staff when members of our community are not acting responsibly,” Austin said of Wednesday’s announcement.
Austin said the division will work with families of students to provide the best and fairest instruction possible.