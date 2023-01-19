JONESVILLE — A trash convenience center in the Jasper community will be moved, while a zoning provision for landfills in Lee County goes back to the drawing board.
The county Planning Commission voted 3-0 Wednesday to approve a Board of Supervisors special use permit application to move an existing convenience center to a site in the Jasper community. The permit follows some community and official concerns that the current center along U.S. Route 23 has poor vehicle access and attracts dumping from people in neighboring counties.
County residents Sharon Fisher and Sue Ella Kobak asked the commission during Wednesday’s public hearing to delay action on the center permit based on concerns about the proposed location near the county’s Ben Hur geologic fault, sinkholes in the surrounding karst topography and proximity to a stream near the new site.
Fisher said about half of the proposed site is in a floodway, raising questions of water quality impact by a convenience center.
She added that there was a question whether the county owns the site.
County Administrator Dane Poe said the county has an option to buy the site that expires in late February. Kobak said a “substantial buffer” of trees and vegetation would be needed to screen the proposed center from the community. Poe said screening could be installed in then form of chain link fencing around a new center.
Fisher told acting commission chair Donnie Brooks said a new center is needed.
“We feel there is a problem,” said Fisher. “We want to help resolve it but we feel there are questions that need to be answered.”
Kobak said she would withdraw her opposition if the commission addressed the geologic and water issues.
Fisher recommended that a public forum be held with Jasper area residents to get answers from county officials before any action is taken on the permit. Poe asked the commission to approve the permit, adding that Jasper residents could meet with their supervisor before the supervisors’ February regular meeting.
“We would have no redress then,” Kobak said before the commission approved the permit.
In another part of Wednesday’s hearing, Poe said the county would withdraw another request: amending part of the county’s zoning ordinance to include private landfill operations under the county solid waste management ordinance.
Kobak objected to the request, saying it cited incorrectly section 4.8 of the zoning ordinance, which covers an M-1 limited industrial district and not the M-2 general industrial district classification advertised in county public notice for Wednesday’s hearing.
Poe said the Board of Supervisors would resubmit a corrected amendment to the commission after February’s meeting.