JONESVILLE — The Lee County Planning Commission has denied a rezoning request from an explosives company looking to relocate in the county’s Seminary section.

Commission members Joyce Williams, acting commission chair Donnie Brooks and Ricky Ellis voted against the request by Appalachia Explosives LLC after almost two hours of public comment from county residents on the proposed rezoning of 90.47 acres of agriculture-zoned land to M-2 industrial use.

