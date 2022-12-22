JONESVILLE — The Lee County Planning Commission has denied a rezoning request from an explosives company looking to relocate in the county’s Seminary section.
Commission members Joyce Williams, acting commission chair Donnie Brooks and Ricky Ellis voted against the request by Appalachia Explosives LLC after almost two hours of public comment from county residents on the proposed rezoning of 90.47 acres of agriculture-zoned land to M-2 industrial use.
The site is located near the Wise County line and Winding Stairs.
Company owner Cliff Wolford, wife Cheryl and son Jamie presented details on the request, which included construction of an office building, maintenance shop and a number of magazine structures for explosive components.
Cliff Wolford told the commission that some inaccurate statements have been circulating in the county about planned blasting and a larger company coming in to use the site.
“I’m no big company,” Wolford said, adding that he as a Lee County native wanted to move his business back to the area after leasing a site in Wise County and help create jobs for local residents.
Jamie Wolford said there would be no blasting done to develop the site and, he added, there would be no mineral resources to extract from the site based on a resource map overlay. Federally mandated buffer zones between material storage and neighboring homes are part of the rezoning request.
“I’m tired of standing idly by and seeing people leave the county to find jobs,” Jamie Wolford added.
Brooks asked Zoning Administrator Richard Johnson if any geological survey or core drilling had been done at the site. Johnson said he was not aware of any survey, adding that a map overlay was not the same as a survey.
More than 30 county residents — most from the Seminary area and opposed to the rezoning — listened to the Wolfords’ description of the request before criticizing its location in an area of karst geology with several underground caverns and wells.
Dryden resident Richard Shuler asked about Appalachia Explosives’ record of violations and how the Wolfords’ plan included water and sewer connections. Cliff Wolford said the company had no outstanding violations from supervising federal agencies.
Shannon Taylor, whose home is about 1,200 feet from the site, said he has not been able to connect to county Public Service Authority water service in that area for 18 years and depends on a well. Cliff Wolford said he apologized for thinking that county water and sewer service would be available.
Seminary resident Amy Hubbard, whose property is adjacent to the site, said she has concerns about the M-2 rezoning if Appalachia Explosives left the location and another business moved there because the rezoning allows underground and surface mining, machine shops with high-impact processes and other industrial uses that could affect the water table in that area.
Resident and real estate business owner Brenda Hill joined others in saying that one of the Seminary section’s assets is its scenery. Several homes and farms in that area also depend on wells and underground rivers and pools in the karst.
“Once it is rezoned, they can sell it to people who can do whatever they want,” said resident Ruth Gilliam.
County residents Joe Ely and Crystal Ely each said they supported the Wolfords’ request because they were trying to help create local jobs and support other local businesses.
County doctor Art Van Zee and wife and attorney Sue Ella Kobak both said they were concerned about the rezoning because it could open up the area for another business to buy the rezoned site and use it for businesses such as a quarry.
Van Zee said the Planning Commission and county Board of Supervisors both rejected an effort by a company to open a quarry operation in the same area.
Kobak, citing her own involvement in writing the county’s zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan, said the commission had no standing to consider Appalachia Explosives’ request because the company does not own the property and has not acquired necessary bonding or permitting for the business at that site. Cliff Wolford said he has a contract to buy the land contingent on the rezoning.
“They could go down and file to change the zoning of your property,” said Kobak. “They have no legal relationship to this property.
Joyce Williams moved to deny the request, adding that allowing the M-2 rezoning for the Seminary site would bring similar requests that would be hard to deny.
“What we’re here for is to keep the county going in the direction it should be heading,” Williams said.