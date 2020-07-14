Two Southwest Virginia school systems have publicized plans for reopening schools in the fall.
The Lee County School Board meets on Wednesday at 2 p.m. to decide on a two-phase plan — each coinciding with phases in the state’s Forward Virginia overall reopening plan and the state Department of Education’s Recover, Redesign, Restart 2020 school opening plan. According to Superintendent Brian Austin, the plan was unveiled on July 9 for the board’s review.
Based on an Aug. 6 start date, the Lee plan is based on two groups — kindergarten through seventh grade and eighth through 12th grades.
Phase 2 — which all Virginia schools are now under according to the RRR 2020 plan — would mean that classes in each grade would be split into two groups. One group would attend in-person classes on Monday and Wednesday and the other group on Tuesday and Thursday. Both groups would have remote learning at home on Friday.
For grades K-7 in Phase 3, students would attend in-person classes Monday – Thursday and have remote learning at home on Friday. Students in grades 8-12 would remain on the Phase 2 alternating groups schedule and Friday remote learning.
Austin said that families of students can choose all-remote learning for their students.
In classrooms under the Lee County plan, students would see 3-foot social distancing while 10-foot distancing would apply for gym, band, chorus and other classes.
Face coverings would be provided for all staff, faculty and students and face shields would be available upon request. All students would be encouraged to wear face coverings.
Students riding on buses would be limited to one per seat except for students in the same family, and bus riders would have to wear face coverings.
Along with increased cleaning and sanitizing of school facilities, school staff would screen students and students and faculty would be encouraged to self-screen and stay home if sick or showing symptoms.
Tablets or Chromebook computers would be provided for students in pre-K through first grade, according to the Lee plan, and students in grades 2-12 would be issued Chromebooks.
A survey of student families — part of the plan — showed that just under half of those surveyed have access to broadband internet connections, while 22% surveyed depend on cellular service connection. Almost 16% of those surveyed use DSL phone internet or satellite connections, while 11% surveyed have no internet access.
The plan included addressing needs for internet access for remote learning.
Beyond Phase 3, all students would return to school and would follow guidelines for social distancing, personal protective equipment, limits on large gatherings including athletic events and activities and increased cleaning and disinfecting.
The Norton School Board meets on July 20 at 6 p.m. to consider its version of reopening, according to Superintendent Gina Wohlford. The proposed plan uses an Aug. 5 start date with a backup September opening option if needed.
The Norton plan allows for either 100% remote learning via internet and various software systems or a four-day in-person instructional week. For in-person classes, the Norton plan uses an alternating group attendance plan similar to the Lee plan.
Grades K-3 would attend classes on Monday — Thursday with Friday reserved for staff planning and virtual check-in with students’ families. Pre-K and grade 4-12 classes would be divided into A and B groups, with one group attending in-person on Monday and Wednesday and the other group on Tuesday and Thursday. Fridays would be a staff planning day and for checking in with students’ families.
Social distancing and face covering provisions are also part of the Norton plan.
For students with no or limited home internet access, materials on paper, jump drives or Chromebooks loaded at internet accessible locations in the city would be provided.
Students riding school buses would be temperature- screened before boarding. Students would also be spaced on buses.