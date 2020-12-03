JONESVILLE — Two years after his conviction for the 2016 sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, a Lee County man has been sentenced to prison.
Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin said on Thursday that Steven Maness was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court to 70 years and one day for attacking the girl in his vehicle. In 2018, the jury convicting Maness recommended the sentence issued.
Cridlin thanked the victim for testifying against Maness.
“For over four years, we have fought for justice on her behalf,” Cridlin said. “I hope today she can finally feel some semblance of peace and normalcy again.”