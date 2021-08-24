GATE CITY — A Pennington Gap man awaits final sentencing on charges that he stole part of a $1 million loan intended to expand a timber business and boost Southwest Virginia’s economy by $14 million and 50 jobs.
James David Fannon, 46, a managing partner of Mountain Top Timber Products LLC, pleaded guilty Aug. 10 to six felony charges stemming from a May 19, 2019 indictment of 46 counts including larceny, forgery, uttering, commercial fraud against the government and unlawful financial transactions.
Details of the $1 million
Fannon and Mountain Top Timber, according to Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority releases, were the beneficiaries of a VCEDA loan of up to $1 million to the Scott County Economic Development Authority. The loan would have funded machinery, equipment and tools for the Coeburn-based company to expand sawmill and chip mill operations into a vacant building in Dungannon.
The project brought Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to a ceremony in Dungannon in July, where state and area officials announced that Mountain Top’s expansion would mean 50 new jobs, up to 250 spinoff jobs and up to $14 million in timber sales by area loggers and forest landowners.
Mountain Top was forced into bankruptcy in 2019.
Scott County interim Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Fellhauer said on Tuesday that Fannon’s plea falls under the state’s new deferred disposition law, which could result in lessened charges and penalties for Fannon.
Fannon’s initial plea included:
• Obtaining money by false pretenses in July 2018 via a false invoice for $66,250 from a Pound business that did not approve or authorize the invoice
• Money laundering in Aug. 2018, by using funds obtained fraudulently from the Scott County Economic Development Authority to write a $7,631 check from Mountain Top to another Fannon-owned company
• Fraud in commercial dealings with the government, through a pattern of fraudulent invoices and false representations to the Economic Development Authority
• Forgery, by falsely endorsing a check to an equipment company and depositing it into a Mountain Top account
• Uttering, by depositing the check with the forged endorsement
• Writing a $4,000 bad check from a Mountain Top account
Fellhauer said that Fannon’s co-defendant in the case, Lester Neal Stidham, still has 22 charges pending against him including 14 bad check larceny counts, two bad check payroll charges and one count of obtaining money by false pretenses.
Fellhauer said the charges as pleaded Aug. 10 carry a maximum 90-year prison term and up to $512,000 in restitution. Under the deferred disposition program, Fannon has no prior criminal history. That means he could see two years’ probation and restitution within two years to be determined by a state forensic auditor, Fellhauer added.
“This is well short of the 50 new jobs Fannon promised the county,” Fellhauer said, “and because of his actions, the county will never see the beneficial economic impact that could have resulted from the project. This guilty plea will, however, serve the best interests of the county moving forward as it allows them to begin to collect a substantial repayment on the failed project.”
If Fannon meets terms of the disposition agreement, Fellhauer said, the charges also could be reduced to bad check; obtaining money by false pretenses, electronic message causing another to spend money, no benefit; false statement affecting a savings institution; false statement to obtain property or credit and first offense convert cash for compensation, into electronic funds
Failure to meet the disposition terms would see the charges revert to the original six counts, Fellhauer said.