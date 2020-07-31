WISE — A Pennington Gap man will spend almost 64 years in prison after pleading no contest to 99 child pornography possession charges.
Jared William Stanley, 28, of Pennington Gap, was sentenced in Wise County Circuit Court on Wednesday to 63 years and 9 months in prison and 82 years’ probation. The charges stem from a May 8, 2018, search of Stanley’s motel room by Big Stone Gap police.
Details of the arrest
According to court records, police had gone to Stanley’s room that day to serve a protective order and warrant when they smelled marijuana before Stanley opened the door. After seeing a bag of marijuana on the motel bed, the officers arrested him and got consent to search the room.
The officers found more marijuana, according to court records, along with methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, various electronic devices, a doll dressed in little girl’s clothes, bottles, pacifiers and items police claimed were related to restraining and sedating a child.
Stanley told officers that he used the doll, clothing, bottles and pacifiers for sexual gratification involving a sexual fantasy he had with small children. A later search of the devices found in Stanley’s room revealed more than 100 images of nude and semi-nude children or children in sex acts with adults.
“Evidence showed that Mr. Stanley not only knowingly downloaded and collected this illegal material in large quantities from the internet, but also sought and received images of minor children — real victims — from our local area, possibly trading obscene pictures of these kids for drugs,” Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said on Wednesday. His conduct is outrageous, vile, and deserves to be treated seriously by this community.”
What Stanley pleaded guilty to
Stanley in February pleaded guilty to the 99 pornography charges and four other charges: possession with intent to distribute marijuana more than ½ ounce to 5 pounds; possession of Schedule I or II drugs, possession of a firearm with Schedule I or II drugs; and unauthorized possession of drug paraphernalia.
Upon release from prison, Stanley would have to register as a sex offender and serve 82 years’ probation.