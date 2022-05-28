Sam Thomas was 2 years old when his uncle died in Korea in December 1950.
Seven decades later, Thomas has learned more about Army Cpl. Roy Henry Thomas as both a relative and soldier as family members prepare to lay him to rest a few miles from his St. Charles birthplace a few days shy of what would have been his 94th birthday.
“I’d heard family talk about Henry,” Sam recalled. “He was my father’s brother, and my Uncle Harold — my mother’s brother — died in a North Korean prison camp.”
Private First Class Thomas went missing during Regimental Combat Team 31’s fighting withdrawal from the Chosin Reservoir, according to historian Thomas Cleaver’s book “The Frozen Chosen: The First Marine Division and the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir.”
“Henry tried to join the Army in 1945, and he made it through boot camp and advanced individual training and was sent overseas before they found out he was 16 and sent him home,” Sam said. “Four years later he was working for General Motors and quit to join the Army again.”
PFC Thomas wrote his family when he went to Korea in 1950, Sam said.
“He was on a transport ship when he wrote,” said Sam, “and he said he was tired of being on the water.”
As a soldier in M Company of the regiment, Henry was among U.S. forces that had driven North Korean forces out of South Korea in the summer and fall of 1950. “Volunteer” forces sent by Chinese Communist leader Mao Zedong began massing as American, South Korean and United Nations units approached the Chinese border along the Yalu River.
In November 1950, the Chinese attacked.
Cleaver wrote that RCT 31 blocked Chinese Communist forces for five days during the Chosin Reservoir battle, fighting its way through Chinese roadblocks and attacks. By that time, RCT 31 had sustained 90% wounded and dead casualties and had only 385 soldiers fit for action.
RCT 31 kept two Chinese Communist divisions from blocking the escape of Marine and Army units, Cleaver wrote, and destroyed a Chinese division. Five decades later, the 31st Infantry Regiment received a Presidential Unit Citation and a Navy Distinguished Unit Citation for its role in the Chosin withdrawal.
Sam still keeps a notebook full of Army, War Department and Defense Department documents the family accumulated since Henry was declared missing in action on Dec. 12, 1950.
Sam pointed to the January 1951 telegram that Henry’s mother, Anne, received about his missing status and a form listing the last of his possessions: a pair of shower shoes, a pillowcase and a rain cover.
Another note, from Anne Thomas, asks an Army representative to send the items to her.
A 1955 document finally declared Henry dead and noted his posthumous promotion to corporal. His name had been placed on Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, but there was no body to return to his family.
In 2018, North Korea released several sets of human remains to U.S. officials, Sam said.
“They asked me to give a DNA sample to see if they could identify Henry,” Sam said. By that time, Henry’s was one name on several pages of soldiers from RCT 31 which were unaccounted. A combination of circumstantial evidence and advances in DNA testing gave technicians a match in 2020 with the remains of Cpl. Thomas.
“This is the first photograph I’ve ever had of Henry,” Thomas said, holding a copy of a picture of his smiling uncle taken before he shipped out to Korea.
Sam, along with seven other brothers and cousins, served in Vietnam in the Army as a Signal Corps technician in 1969 and 1970.
“We were all lucky because we all made it home,” Sam added.
On Sunday, June 5, Cpl. Thomas will be buried in the Odd Fellows Cemetery near Woodway, not far from where his family home once stood. Sam said he and relatives moved a section of the old log house where Henry was raised to a place near his own home.
“It was made of thick poplar logs about 12 feet long,” Thomas said. “The original house was about 160 years old, and those logs were so dried out you could carry one on your shoulder.”
Henry’s name on the National Memorial Cemetery monument will also be marked as accounted, leaving more than 7,500 Americans still unaccounted from the Korean War.
Thomas said his uncle’s return will be a homecoming for many other family members, with several cousins and others expected to attend, enjoy a meal and learn more about a common ancestor.
“Henry was a real fine fella,” Sam Thomas said. “There were nine brothers and Henry was the youngest. I just wish he had made it home.”