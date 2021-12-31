JASPER — More than three weeks after a fatal mobile home fire, the Virginia State Police has released one victim’s identity.
VSP spokesperson Corinne Geller on Wednesday said 92-year-old Eleanor Cobb of Cavalier Road near the Jasper community died in the Dec. 3 nighttime blaze that destroyed Cobb’s single-wide mobile home.
Geller did not provide the identity of another person whom firefighters at the scene said was injured while attempting to rescue Cobb.
The blaze drew firefighters from the Jasper, Duffield and Big Stone Gap fire departments and rescue squads. No neighboring homes were damaged by the fire.
State Police investigators are still reviewing the incident, Geller said. The fire did not appear to be suspicious in nature, she said.