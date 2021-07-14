JONESVILLE — The Lee County Farm Bureau and Airport Commission are hosting a July 24 airport fly-in to push for helicopter ambulances to be based at the county airport.
Including a jet A fuel storage and handling system at the Lee County Airport would allow refueling of helicopters operated by the Virginia State Police and Ballad Health’s Med-Trans HEART service, Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Chairperson Lora Woods said Wednesday.
“In the past couple of months, we had two victims of auto crashes,” Woods said. “The (Med-Trans) helicopters were based in Kentucky and could not fly into Lee County because of the weather. If they had been able to base in Lee County, the victims might have survived.”
The airport now sells aviation gasoline only for piston-engined aircraft, while VSP and Med-Trans helicopters are powered by jet turbine engines.
County Airport Committee Chair Cody Wohlford agreed that being able to supply jet A fuel for helicopters would make forward basing possible in Lee County and reduce reaction times for medical emergencies.
Wohlford said upgrading the airport fuel supply also fits with the recent re-opening of Lee County Hospital, which has an operational helipad serving the emergency room.
“If we can supply jet A at the airport, that and the fact that we have a 5,000-foot runway also means we can operate and refuel many business jet types,” Wohlford said. “That can be a big help in the county’s economic development efforts.”
Woods said the Board of Supervisors has already approved a 15-cent-per-gallon discount on fuel prices for pilots flying in for the July 24 event. The county may be able to get grant funding
The fly-in runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Woods said, with area legislators and county officials invited to speak. Various food vendors will be at the airport. For more information, call Lee County Airport at (276) 346-3008.