JONESVILLE — Lee County Airport got plenty of business and public attention Saturday as business and county government officials organized a fly-in to showcase the airport’s potential.
That potential showed in several pilots and aircraft visiting from out of the area and providing an airshow of sorts for the public. Lora Woods with the Lee County Farm Bureau said more potential stood out with the arrival of a medical service helicopter from Hazard, Kentucky.
“The Farm Bureau part of this event is to try to get Air Evac housed at a location here at the airport,” said Woods, “beginning with getting jet A fuel here.”
Woods said county officials including the Lee County Economic Development Authority are working on grant applications through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Virginia Department of Aviation to acquire $117,000 toward buying and installing a jet A fuel tank and pump system.
“If we can get that, we want to ask the Board of Supervisors for help toward the remainder and, if we have to, hold fundraisers to get the rest,” Woods said.
County Farm Bureau members already get a discount for membership in the AirMedCare service network, Woods said, and that protects subscribers from the basic cost of medical helicopter patient transport. A patient helicopter ride normally costs several thousand dollars, she said.
Woods said at least two vehicle accident deaths in recent months in Lee County might have been avoided if poor weather at Air Evac’s Kentucky bases had not prevented crews from flying into the county.
“If we can supply the fuel needed for the helicopters, we could also try to set up a hangar for their helicopters and a doublewide or even a log home for their crews to stay over here,” Woods said.
Richard Johnson, executive director for the county’s Economic Development Authority, said the airport’s location, scenic view and expansion potential can offer a strong boost to all kinds of economic development.
“We’re looking at the airport as a tourism boost and a business boost, because it’s definitely one of the best and most underutilized assets we have,” Johnson said. “Between attracting Air Evac and Lincoln Memorial University expanding its facility in Lee County, we definitely have potential to develop the airport.”
“If we can get jet A fuel here, we’ll be able to house and support turboprop and turbine-powered aircraft like business jets and the medical helicopters services in this area use,” said Airport Commission Chairman Cody Wolford. “That means Air Evac and even the State Police MedFlight helicopters.”
Robert Bost, grant writer for the airport project, said the authority hopes to get final news on funding approval this year. If the applications are successful, Bost said, adding jet A fuel sales will help attract an airport fixed base operator and on-site maintenance services without aircraft operators having to go to more distant airports.
“I see this as an economic development driver for Lee County,” Bost said.
As several visitors took advantage of the fly-in to walk around visiting aircraft, Supervisor Sidney Kolb watched and said that kind of activity highlights other reasons to expand fuel options at the airport.
“The people I talk to, including a lot of businesspeople, believe that you have to have a good airport in order to have a vibrant community and economy,” Kolb said.
While U.S. Route 58 runs through Lee County, Kolb said major interstates are still some distance for economic development prospects to visit the area.
“Tucked in the way we are, we really need an airport to bridge that distance,” Kolb said. “We’re also about 50 miles from the nearest Level One trauma center, and it costs lives not to be able to get patients out of here quickly.”
Board of Supervisors Vice-Chairman Larry Mosley said the airport already has several attractive features.
“We’ve got a 5,000-foot runway and great facilities here, and it’s just not used enough,” Mosley said. “We’re trying to get a fixed base operator, and this is as nice a facility as any of its kind in the area.”
Adding jet A fuel to the airport’s capabilities also means the potential to house more types than piston-engined aircraft, Kolb said, and that means expanding hangar space.
“We have 10 T-hangars here, and they’re all full,” Kolb said. “I’d like to see a larger community hangar. With this asset, I’m hoping we can get more kids interested in aviation too.”
“Whatever the board can do to help this project, we will,” Mosley said.