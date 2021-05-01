JONESVILLE — An inmate at the federal penitentiary in Lee County has died, according to a news release from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
At approximately 10:15 a.m., Cory Daniel Whaley was found unresponsive at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Lee in Jonesville, the release said.
Responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Although prison staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued, Whaley was subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.
The FBI has been notified about the incident. No staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger, the release said.
Whaley, 33, had been sentenced in the Eastern District of Tennessee to a 120-month sentence for Hobbs Act robbery and using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He had been in custody at USP Lee since March 24, 2021.
USP Lee is a high-security facility that currently houses 1,236 male offenders.