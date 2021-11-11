WISE — Dr. Art Van Zee first questioned the opioid OxyContin’s social effects on Southwest Virginia when he saw how it was marketed.
Van Zee, cited in a mass of news articles, the book “Dopesick” and a nonfiction cable network adaptation of the book as a major alarm against OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma, shared three photos with an audience at UVA Wise on Wednesday as part of a lecture hosted by the college’s Center for Appalachian Studies.
The photos — marketing materials circulated by Purdue Pharma sales representatives to encourage doctors to prescribe the opioid — included an OxyContin-branded pedometer, a compact disc of swing music with “Swing in the right direction with OxyContin,” and an OxyContin beach hat.
More than two decades after Purdue Pharma started marketing OxyContin as a pain relief drug with a low risk of addiction, the Sackler family has put its company in bankruptcy and left federal and state court officials uncertain about aspects of a financial settlement to reimburse costs of addiction treatment.
Van Zee said he came to St. Charles, Virginia, in 1976 after medical school at Vanderbilt University “with no interest, no training and no experience in addiction medicine.” By 2000, he had seen how Purdue Pharma was marketing its product and how people in his community were switching from abuse of Percocet and Lortab to readily available, higher potency and highly addictive OxyContin.
Purdue Pharma used drug studies that claimed prescription opioids posed little risk of addiction in patients, Van Zee said, but those studies typically had no connection with reality.
Percocet and Lortab were relatively easy to stop using, Van Zee said, but OxyContin has continued as a major addiction and health problem in the past two decades as Purdue Pharma’s marketing practices helped increase painkiller prescriptions in Southwest Virginia between 300% and 600%.
“Basically I was being astonished at the misrepresentation and outright lies,” Van Zee said.
In recent years, as OxyContin supplies became more restricted with various anti-prescription fraud efforts by law enforcement and state governments, Van Zee said methamphetamine and fentanyl use has risen.
“The meth problem we have today is linked to the opioid crisis because people who remained in opioid abuse tried the next thing that came along,” said Van Zee.
As he became familiar with addiction treatment from his own practice, Van Zee said he has found that medication assisted treatment — buprenorphine and methadone — are effective in dealing with opioid addiction when done properly. Long-term residential addiction treatment is also effective, he added.
New Beginnings Southwest Virginia operated in Lee County for about eight years and showed promise in its long-term residential treatment model, Van Zee said, but closed due to a lack of grant funding.
Van Zee said he prescribes suboxone — a combination of buprenorphine and naloxone — as part of an addiction treatment plan for patients. While effective, the drug has drawn attention from law enforcement agencies as they seize more of it, along with other drugs, Van Zee noted.
“What law enforcement doesn’t see is all the people that have been helped,” Van Zee said, adding that its growing presence in drug seizures is because many drug users take it to be able to function after using other drugs.
With Virginia poised to receive $530 million of a $26 billion opioid settlement with pharmaceutical companies, Van Zee said the state’s newly formed Opioid Abatement Authority should look at how the 1998 national settlement with the tobacco industry has been spent on health. By 2019, only 3% of $120 billion had been spent on tobacco-related health issues.
A recent Oklahoma Supreme Court reversal of that state’s $465 million opioid settlement with Johnson & Johnson left Van Zee concerned.
“I don’t know what the implications will be for the national settlement,” said Van Zee.