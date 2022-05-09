JONESVILLE — Officials are looking forward to a new capability at Lee County Airport this summer — refueling turbine-powered aircraft.
The airport will see a new 10,000-gallon jet A fuel tank installed sometime this summer, according to county grant writer Robert Bost. Until then, the airport will only be able to refuel piston- engined aircraft from the existing 10,000-gallon aviation gasoline tank on site.
“We’re seeing the culmination of almost two years’ work to secure funding,” Bost said Friday. “While we don’t have a fixed date for installing the tank and plumbing, the tank is being built and should be delivered this summer.”
Bost said the new tank will be set in the existing containment area for the gasoline tank, with a request for proposals for the tank installation set for issue in May.
The county began work on $117,000 in USDA and Virginia Department of Aviation grants in 2021 to fund the tank and pump system.
When operational, the new tank will allow aircraft to taxi to the pump to refuel. Bost said acquiring a refueling truck to ease the process may be the subject of more grant funding efforts.
Since 2021, the county Airport Authority and Lee County Farm Bureau have cited the jet fuel tank as key to expanding the airport’s economic development, tourism and public safety roles.
While jet A fuel will allow business jets and turbine-powered helicopters to refuel at the airport, Farm Bureau representative Lora Woods said having jet A capability would make the airport more attractive for air ambulance services looking to forward-base helicopters at the airport.
Woods said last year that seasonal weather conditions can prevent some services such as Kentucky-based Air Evac from crossing into Lee County. She said two vehicle crash deaths in 2021 might have been avoided if ambulance helicopters had been based at the airport.
Lee County Airport will host a fly-in on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., similar to a July 2021 event, Woods said. The public can dine from food trucks, enjoy live music and see various aircraft from across the region during the day.
The fly-in also gives pilots from the region a chance to get familiar with Lee County Airport, Woods added. Another fly-in is being organized for Oct. 1, starting at 9 a.m., with a car show and a possible craft show in addition to food, music and aircraft.
For more information on the June 11 fly-in, call the Lee County Airport at (276) 346-3008 or Robert Bost at (508) 951-8287.