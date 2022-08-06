Black lung challenges - Stone Mountain Health Services

Kelli Bledsoe, director of Stone Mountain Health Services' Black Lung Program in the St. Charles Respiratory Care Center, and center Manager Brad Johnson show Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith the exercise center for program clients Friday during a tour of the Care Center.

 Mike Still - Kingsport Times News

ST. CHARLES — While coal mining as part of Southwest Virginia’s economy has continued its decline, the region’s medical services still see black lung disease as a significant part of the area’s medical challenges.

That was part of the message that Stone Mountain Health Services officials told Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith on Friday as he toured the organization’s Respiratory Care Center in St. Charles.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video