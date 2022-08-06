ST. CHARLES — While coal mining as part of Southwest Virginia’s economy has continued its decline, the region’s medical services still see black lung disease as a significant part of the area’s medical challenges.
That was part of the message that Stone Mountain Health Services officials told Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith on Friday as he toured the organization’s Respiratory Care Center in St. Charles.
Stone Mountain CEO Malcolm Perdue, Black Lung Program coordinator Kelly Bledsoe, and center manager Bradley Johnson gave Griffith updates on how the program has operated since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The St. Charles center along with the Vansant center in Buchanan County are more than medical facilities, Bledsoe said as she showed the examination rooms, pulmonary condition testing room, and an exercise center designed to help black lung patients preserve their ability to breathe and function.
A neighboring building houses radiology areas for X-rays and other exams, but Bledsoe said one of the more important sections in the complex is office space where staffers help process victims’ and their spouses’ claims for federal black lung benefits.
In recent years, miners have started developing black lung at younger ages, Bledsoe said, and the disease often develops more aggressively than was typical years ago.
Bledsoe and Perdue told Griffith that the numbers of clients coming to the center had dropped in the 2021-022 fiscal year, mainly for pandemic-related reasons.
The exercise center has been mothballed since a month after it opened in 2020, Bledsoe said, because of the pandemic and concerns about clients’ health during the COVID spread.
With increased vaccination availability and various state and federal health protocols, she said the Care Center is looking at safe ways for patients to use the facility
While statistics on patients served and awarded federal benefits for the 2021-22 fiscal year have not been finalized, Perdue said the number of miners and/or their widows awarded benefits was about half the total in 2020-21. A sign in the center lobby showed the 2020-21 figure: 371 benefit claims awarded.
Individual patient encounters in the Stone Mountain black lung program have risen to pre-COVID levels, Perdue said, with approximately 1,500 in the most recent fiscal year.
While Congress has kept funding of the Stone Mountain program in good shape, Perdue said, that is only one part of the federal funding stream to help black lung patients. Those benefits are from the federal Black Lung Disability Trust Fund that is financed by a federal excise tax on mined coal: 55 cents a ton for surface-mined coal and $1.10 a ton for underground-mined coal.
Collection of the tax has been increasingly challenging as several coal operators have shut down or filed for bankruptcy due to declining coal demand. The excise rates have fluctuated in the past four years. The current rate was cut by half in 2018 by Congress and restored only by annual extensions until 2021 when Congress failed to pass another extension.
The 2021 legislation may pass as soon as August, though, with the Senate considering budget reconciliation to pass the Inflation Reduction Act. The Black Lung Association has lobbied for a 10-year extension on the excise tax, but the Senate legislative deal under consideration would make the rates permanent.
Griffith voted against the House version of the Inflation Reduction Act in November when it passed on party lines.
“I think the federal government needs to walk away from some of the money that they are owed,” Griffith said of uncollected excise taxes from bankrupt operations. “The way the system has worked is that there’s excess tax on the active coal operators. A lot of people over the years who have been seen are from coal companies that have gone bankrupt or out of business.”
Griffith said active coal operators have had to borrow from the federal government to cover the excise tax while coal production has dropped.
“I’d be willing to walk away from all of it but at least walk away from the interest,” said Griffith, “and that would allow the current coal operators to have a lower excise tax.”
Griffith said he feels the 55-cent/$1.10 rate is too high, adding that most if not all coal companies that borrowed federal funds at the beginning of the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund no longer exist.
“I think (coal operators) ought to pay the current expenses and the current costs,” said Griffith. “I have no problem with that, but they’re saddled with this huge debt, and that’s where the excise tax is higher than I think it needs to be.”
While rates of black lung incidence among coal miners have climbed in recent years, Griffith said that data needs further examination.
“We’re going to take care of all those folks one way or the other, whether it’s the federal government or from the excise tax,” Griffith said of new black lung cases. “I don’t know of anybody in Congress that says we want to abandon those folks. … These programs are going to remain. The question is who pays for it — the current operators or the federal government.”
Griffith said black lung could be eliminated with new breathing apparatus technology, claiming that the United Mine Workers of America opposes it because “it’s clunky and its members don’t like it.”
Purdue said another challenge facing Stone Mountain’s black lung program is the lack of pulmonologists in rural regions. Telemedicine has helped address much of that issue for Stone Mountain he said, but on-site pulmonologists would be preferable in some cases.
Bledsoe and Purdue said telemedicine links, especially with the University of Virginia Medical Center, have helped with bringing care to the center’s clients. Bledsoe said the willingness of insurers to cover telemedicine services for patients during the pandemic may be waning, though, and that would mean a greater need for on-site doctors.