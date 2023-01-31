Local News Logo

JONESVILLE — Lee County Airport and two economic development projects in Wise County will see more than $80,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission consortium grants to help move along their efforts.

Under the Opportunity Appalachia program grants announced Monday, three projects in far Southwest Virginia will receive technical assistance grants:

