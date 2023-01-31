JONESVILLE — Lee County Airport and two economic development projects in Wise County will see more than $80,000 in Appalachian Regional Commission consortium grants to help move along their efforts.
Under the Opportunity Appalachia program grants announced Monday, three projects in far Southwest Virginia will receive technical assistance grants:
• Lee County Airport Authority, for a marketing study on expanding hangar space and developing basic aircraft maintenance services.
• Town of Wise, to develop a food truck incubator site near the UVA Wise campus.
• Cliffhanger Ranch Adventure Outpost in Coeburn, for development of an 88-acre outdoor adventure experience.
Opportunity Appalachia, a consortium of the ARC and business development groups across the ARC region, selected 41 projects — eight across Tennessee and Virginia — for Monday’s announcement after a fall 2022 round of 85 program applications. The consortium also helps connect private investors with the projects.
Robert Bost, consultant to the Airport Authority, said Monday that the grant will help define the need and demand for expanding facilities at the airport.
“We believe there is a need for an aircraft maintenance facility including avionics, possibly a paint shop and for annual inspections,” said Bost. “We also believe the airport is well situated for this, and we’d like some confirmation. If the information we get is positive, it strengthens the Airport Authority’s position for seeking funding for a new hangar facility.”
The proposed hangar would build on an upcoming jet fuel storage and handling site expected to open in the next couple of months, Bost said. While funding and design approval came together in 2022, he said, supply chain issues have delayed tank and plumbing installation.
The jet fuel capability will expand the airport’s ability to support different aircraft types from piston-engined types to turbine-powered planes and helicopters.
According to the authority’s grant proposal, the estimated $480,000 hangar project could create 15 construction jobs and as many as eight to 10 permanent jobs.
Wise received $35,000, according to Town Planner Reagan Walsh, for site planning and a feasibility study for the proposed $150,000 incubator. The project could involve a partnership with UVA Wise, a regional lead organization with Opportunity Appalachia.
The 13,329 square-foot lot for the incubator project would include parking and hookups for food trucks to operate and sell to customers. The project could help create approximately 10 jobs.
Cliffhanger Ranch Adventure Outpost’s unspecified grant amount will help develop a plan for a $350,000, 88-acre western guest ranch-themed venue with cabins, camping and horseback riding. Four associated jobs, with up to eight more positions after opening, could come with the project.