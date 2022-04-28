KINGSPORT — Leadership Kingsport unveiled a banner on diversity Thursday, hung up in downtown Kingsport on the side of the State Theater.
“This is a great piece, a great location,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said.
Leadership Kingsport’s Community Impact Project team took on the task this year of developing the concept to creation with a topic focused on diversity.
The team partnered with Kingsport City Schools’ art instructors who had children paint what diversity meant to them.
The final product, “Diversity Through Little Eyes,” was hung up Thursday.
The banner, which takes up most of the side of the State Theater, has dozens of paintings pieced together to create a large mural.
The banner showcases children of all colors. Some students printed on their paintings phrases such as, “We are all different and that’s awesome” or “Love each other.”