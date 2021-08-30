ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents can now reserve shelter space at Laurel Run and St. Clair parks free of charge.
The Hawkins County Commission approved a resolution waiving picnic shelter fees for county residents at the two parks in a 16-3 vote on Aug. 23. Commissioner Danny Alvis, who also serves on the county’s Parks Committee, said taxes are already funding the parks and citizens shouldn’t need to pay for park services twice.
“The citizens were being double taxed,” Alvis said. “If you’re a citizen of Hawkins County, you’re already funding the park entirely. I feel very good (about the resolution).”
Over the past three years, the parks have averaged around $6,900 a year. Laurel Run Park offers 11 shelters that range from $10 to $25 for a half-day and $20 to $50 for a full day. St. Clair Park has three shelters that range from $10 to $25 for a half-day and $20 to $50 for a full day.
Alvis said he hopes county residents will utilize the parks more often. The county is also considering future shelter additions at the parks, should the need exist.
“I would love to see those shelters utilized more,” Alvis said. “It belongs to the citizens of Hawkins County. I’m hoping that the shelters will be full and we can start building a couple more shelters. It just depends.”
Reservations from non-county residents still require a fee. All reservations still have to be set through the county. To reserve a shelter, call Ashley Fields at the county mayor’s office at (423) 272-7359.