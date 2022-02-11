BLOUNTVILLE — Johnny Shane Brown, 50, will have to appear at least once in a North Carolina court before he can be brought back to Sullivan County.
Brown, from Rogersville, and two other inmates escaped from the Sullivan County Jail last week.
Brown was captured by U.S. Marshals in Wilmington, North Carolina, late Thursday. The other two escapees, Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver, died last weekend after a high-speed multi-county chase near Wilmington, police said.
On Friday, Second Judicial District Attorney Barry Staubus said his office is seeking the extradition of Brown, but it is up to the North Carolina judicial system to take up that issue. Brown could fight extradition in court or waive extradition and agree to return immediately to Sullivan County.
Prior to his escape, Brown was in the Sullivan County Jail on charges of: failure to appear, driving on a suspended or revoked license, harassment, violation of an order of protection, domestic assault, and aggravated stalking.
He is now faced with at least a charge of escape, which could carry a sentence of up to six years.
Staubus said he will be talking to police about possible additional charges against Brown.
Brown was taken into custody at a residence in Wilmington without incident Thursday evening and was jailed in North Carolina, pending an extradition hearing.
A white pickup described by police as the vehicle in which the escapees might be traveling was located near where Brown was arrested.
On Tuesday, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver were the two men who died after a high speed chase in the early morning hours of Feb. 5.
That chase began, according to the Onslow County, North Carolina, Sheriff's Office, after Carr and Sarver allegedly robbed a convenience store, tied up the clerk, and fled in the employee's car. That robbery occurred near Sneads Ferry.
The NCSBI has not released any information about how Carr and Sarver died.