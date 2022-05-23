Kingsport's Miracle League Field to generate lots of smiles starting Saturday

This photo taken by a drone shows Kingsport’s Miracle Field complex. The $2.56 million facility includes the field, a pavilion and an all-accessible playground. The Miracle Field is about a third of the size of a standard baseball field and was built to accommodate special needs children, wounded warriors and others.

KINGSPORT — The Miracle Field is almost at the bottom of the ninth inning.

The state of Tennessee announced last week that the facility designed to accommodate special needs children and young adults would be receiving $250,000 to help fund the last of the Miracle Field’s needs.

“They’ve been trying to help us for a couple of years now,” Jud Teague, executive director of Visit Kingsport, said.

Teague has spearheaded the construction of the park from the start, motivated by his own son, Nicholas, who has Down syndrome.

In 2020, the first portion of the $2.56 million park opened, which included a baseball field, a pavilion and all-accessible playground and “Homer” the mascot statue at the entrance.

State Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport, announced in a press release that the state funds would help with the completion.

“Kingsport Parks and Recreation has worked extremely hard to create an exceptional outdoor space that everyone can enjoy,” Hulsey said. “Miracle Field is enjoyed by all segments of our community, and the completion of this project will benefit Kingsport greatly. I appreciate the hard work of our local leaders.”

The new additions will include a soccer field and a pedal park, Teague said.

The soccer field will be built with the same sort of specifications as the Miracle Field, and the pedal park will provide children a safe place to learn how to ride a bicycle on soft turf.

The Miracle Field is a multi-purpose park featuring a rubber-surfaced baseball field with stadium seating, picnic tables and pavilions, a children’s playground, and more.

Miracle Field of Kingsport has been named Project of the Year by Tennessee Public Works.

Teague said there is no timeline on the completion of the project, but he noted everyone is looking forward to the next phase.

“We’re looking forward to getting it finished,” he said.

