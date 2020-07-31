Some of your old favorite television game shows are coming to the stage at LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport. LampLight will be hosting “Family Game Nights” on Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1.
Bring your entire family for a thrilling night of exciting and hilarious games. Audience members will be selected and given the opportunity to participate in some of their favorite game shows.
See if you can make a match with our celebrity panelists in The Match Game.
Watch as families go head to head in Family Feud.
Watch in anticipation as competitors try to beat the clock as they have a Minute to Win It!
Try your luck and see if you can win big in Let’s Make a Deal!
Show off your smarts with your fellow competitors on Jeopardy.
Keep an eye out throughout the night for special guest appearances from the Foggy Valley Gang.
Both nights, different games will be played with opportunities to win prizes. Come both nights and experience different games and try to be the top winner both times.
Show times are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults. $7 for students, and free for children 5 and under. Seniors and groups get a discount.
Doors will open one hour before the show. Audience members will put their names into a drawing if they wish to participate in the games. Audience members can choose to only be spectators if they wish.
For reservations and more information, contact the LampLight box office at (423) 343-1766 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit online at www.lamplighttheatre.com.