WISE — Ku Klux Klan flyers appeared at several Wise County residences Sunday, including the county sheriff’s home.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said he found one of the flyers, packed in a plastic bag along with some birdseed for weight, in his driveway early Sunday.
“We’ve gotten several calls to dispatch this weekend from residences in the Pole Bridge Road area and Coeburn,” Kilgore said. “I’d gotten reports from the Coeburn Police Department about some flyers there, too. We’re looking into it.”
The flyer in Kilgore’s driveway referred to “Mexican drug cartels,” critical race theory, Antifa, “100% Americanism” and “pray for white Americans.”
Callers had reported the flyers tossed in yards, taped to doors and put in mailboxes.
Kilgore said the department has referred the flyer and reports to the state’s law enforcement and Department of Homeland Security Fusion Center.
“You see these flyers periodically in the area, and this one appeared to be mainly a recruiting effort,” Kilgore said. “If they put them in a mailbox, that could be a federal crime under postal regulations.”
Kilgore referred further comment on the legality of the flyers to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III.
The flyers contained the name of a Pelham, North Carolina-based Klan chapter along with hotline phone numbers, podcast and website information.
“Repugnant free speech is still free speech,” Slemp said Sunday. “These idiots seem to come by every so often, and the good citizens of Wise County ignore them because they’re racist idiots and we aren’t.”
Jarrod Bates said he and his wife, Bonnie, found a bag with two pieces of paper and some dried corn in the front yard of their Pole Bridge Road residence at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
“There was a flyer asking people to join the Loyal White Knights of the KKK in the bag along with a smaller piece of paper,” Bates said. “The second flyer talked about keeping the Electoral College, keeping a constitutional republic, counting all legal votes and rejecting all illegal votes, praying for white Americans. It was disgusting.”
Bates said he saw another flyer in a neighbor’s front yard across the road before he drove along Pole Bridge Road to see if anyone else had the flyers in their yard.
“There’s a good 50 residents along our section of Pole Bridge and maybe a hundred total if you go further out,” Bates said. “I would say at least 50 people found them this morning.”
Bates said their children woke up to hear him and his wife talking about the flyer.
“We took that opportunity to explain what happened and as a teaching opportunity,” Bates said. “We really don’t hide a lot from them.”
Bates said he was upset that the kind of racism he saw in the flyer still exists in the area.
“I wish we could move past the color of someone’s skin,” Bates said. “We’re not born bigots. We’re made bigots.”
Anyone with information on the flyers can call the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 328-3566.