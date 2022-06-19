KINGSPORT — A suspect is in custody following a stabbing incident at a Stone Drive restaurant on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department.
KPD patrol officers and detectives responded to IHOP on Saturday at around 8:50 p.m. in reference to a stabbing incident.
According to the release, upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims, both employees of IHOP, outside of the restaurant. Both men had sustained knife wounds and were transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. While their injuries appeared severe, they were not initially believed to be life-threatening.
The release said further investigation revealed that the victims had been stabbed during an altercation with another individual, identified as Aaron E. Hopson, who then fled the scene before police arrived. At least one of the victims was acquainted with Hopson prior to this incident.
A warrant was obtained, charging Hopson with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., Hopson was located at his residence in Sullivan County, just outside of the city limits. Following a brief stand-off, he was taken into custody.
Hopson was transported to the Kingsport City Jail, where he remains confined, pending arraignment.
Police said this appears to have been an isolated incident, contained to the people involved and is not believed to have posed a danger to the general public.
An update on the condition of the two victims was not available. Their names will not be released.
The investigation remains active and ongoing by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division.