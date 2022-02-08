KINGSPORT — City police are looking for the driver and vehicle involved in an early morning hit-and-run crash that left an Eastman Credit Union branch with extensive damage.
On Feb. 2 at approximately 5 a.m., Kingsport Police Department patrol officers responded to the ECU branch at 4325 West Stone Drive. Officers determined that a vehicle had driven over the curb, through the landscaping, and into the building.
The driver and vehicle left the scene prior to the arrival of police.
According to a KPD news release, further investigation revealed video surveillance footage showing both the driver and the vehicle at a nearby business just prior to the crash. The driver appears to be a slim, white female adult with blonde hair and glasses. The vehicle appears to be a white Jeep Liberty or similar sport utility vehicle and should have significant damage. Photos taken from that surveillance footage have been included in this release.
Anyone who recognizes either the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111. Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link: https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.