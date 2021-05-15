KINGSPORT — City police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found following a report of a shooting early Saturday.
According to a news release from the Kingsport Police Department, patrol officers and detectives responded to a residence in the 500 block of Bays View Court at about 6 a.m.
Inside the home, officers located an adult female, deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
The release said that based upon the investigation thus far, this appears to have been an isolated incident, so there is no reason at this time to believe that there is any immediate danger to the public.
The KPD also noted that an investigation is underway and that no additional details are available for release. Further information will be released as it develops and at an appropriate point in the investigation, the release said.