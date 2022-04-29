KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man who was placed on the TBI's Most Wanted list after thwarting an attempt to arrest him and being fired upon by one of the agency's officers Tuesday night has been apprehended.
Cody Christian, 29, was arrested by Kingsport Police Department officers Friday evening, the TBI announced via Twitter.
Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, said that police spotted Christian near the intersection of Tranbarger Drive and Virgil Avenue in Lynn Garden at about 6:30.
Christian fled on a bicycle, but several KPD officers converged on the area and took him into custody without incident, Patton said.
On Tuesday, Christian evaded authorities when TBI agents located him in the parking lot of Cook-Out on East Stone Drive at about 8:30 p.m. During the incident, a TBI agent opened fire.
Members of the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division, along with the FBI, were working to apprehend Christian, authorities said.
At that time, Christian was facing several federal charges including Hobbs Act robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The TBI is still investigating the officer-involved shooting at the request of District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
Records show that Christian was recently arrested in Johnson City in connection with an armed robbery of a gas station on Boones Creek Road.
Christian had a court date set for Washington County General Sessions Court on March 29, but did not show up, authorities said. A warrant was issued against him for failure to appear.
The incident in Johnson City occurred on Jan. 19.
According to an affidavit, Johnson City police officers responded to a complaint of a man with a gun at Quality Plus. A clerk told police a man who was drunk entered the store, stole an item, waved a handgun and went across the street to McDonald’s.
The man, later identified as Christian, also left a rifle behind some bushes, the affidavit said. The clerk told police that Christian had racked the slide of the pistol, then stole cigarettes, candy and chips.
Johnson City police found Christian lying in the grass with a fully-loaded, 9mm pistol in his waistband.
The affidavit said a criminal background check also showed that Christian had been convicted of felony aggravated burglary in 2013.