KINGSPORT — Hand grenades discovered in a safe recently led the Kingsport Police Department Bomb Squad to respond and take the explosives to a place to be stored until they are destroyed, authorities said.
A police report said the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office asked the KPD for help after the grenades were found on April 4.
Authorities said an older woman, who lives on Gale Lane, on the north end of the county, was going through her husband’s belongings after he recently passed away.
When she opened his safe, there were seven grenades inside, the report said.
The report said the grenades were filled with black powder and functional fuses, so KPD bomb squad members took possession of them.
Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, said explosives are found at homes fairly frequently.
“Situations like this involving the discovery of explosives occur more often than you might think, sometimes as often as once a month,” he said.
He said sometimes those explosives are military ordnance, but typically what is found is dynamite.
Besides Kingsport, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Johnson City Police Department and the Greeneville Police Department have bomb squads in Northeast Tennessee. All those departments have reciprocal agreements to assist surrounding agencies.
Capt. Andy Seabolt, SCSO public information officer, said cooperation is key.
“Working relationships are crucial for all law enforcement agencies,” he said.
The KPD Bomb Squad was formed in 1993 and consists of four certified bomb technicians.
All attend a six-week FBI hazardous devices school at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. Every three years, they must attend a one-week school to be recertified.
Their equipment includes a dedicated bomb squad truck, a trailer, a robot, suits, X-ray equipment, disruption devices, and an explosives detection K-9.