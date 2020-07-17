KINGSPORT — To help offset the cost of personal protective equipment requirements associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) is offering free non-contact Dayoumed NX-2000 infrared thermometers (regularly $39.99) to local microbusinesses.
A microbusiness is generally defined as a small business employing five or fewer workers, including the owner, or is otherwise disadvantaged: minority, women and veteran-owned businesses, entrepreneurs with disabilities and those in underserved, underrepresented areas.
“This is another small way that we are supporting very small businesses in the region, which are vital to our economy,” said Aundrea Wilcox, KOSBE executive director. “Taking temperatures on site upon employees arriving at work is best practice. Normal temperatures should not exceed 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.”
Only one thermometer will be provided per business. Business owners may pick up the free thermometers and free batteries while supplies last at the Kingsport Chamber. Contact BriAnna Taylor, COVID-19 project coordinator, for more information. Phone her at (423) 392-8806 or email her at [email protected].