ROGERSVILLE — If 89-year-old Korean War veteran Emmett Harrison ever doubted his faith, that came to an end during his 27 months as a prisoner of war.
The Bristol, Tenn., native prayed to God one night in his POW camp, and that prayer was answered.
“I asked Him one night if I will ever see my mother again,” Harrison said Friday. “A little bit later I had a dream. We live in a house on Russell Street, and I dreamed I was going up the steps and I was in uniform. I opened the screen door and walked into this little hallway there that had the living room on one side and a bedroom on the other. (Later) I opened that screen door, and there was my mother with her arms stretched out just like I had dreamed it.”
Harrison added, “I know that I have a higher power. He’s in my corner. Been there a long time.”
Harrison was the keynote speaker for Friday’s fourth annual POW/MIA Recognition program at the Hawkins County American Legion Post 21 in Rogersville.
The event also recognized POW/MIA soldiers from Hawkins County and their families, many of whom were in attendance Friday.
Harrison said he appreciated the opportunity to talk about his experiences nearly 70 years later.
“I never talk about this,” Harrison said. “I’m glad they asked me this year because next year — we just don’t know. God was keeping me around for some reason. He wanted me to be around maybe as a testimonial. To know that it is possible. What can happen.”
He remembers the key dates vividly. He arrived in Korea on April 13, 1951 and was captured the following May 18.
As a member of a machine gun squad after arriving in Inchon, he went straight to the front lines. The night before he was captured, he fired the machine gun until the barrel was white with heat.
“We had to pull out and go help another company, and that’s when all hell broke loose,” Harrison said. “We had to do the best we could do. They told us to hold this hill, and we did, but we ran out of ammo. A friend of mine got shot in the stomach and I was trying to carry him out, and then the Chinese just overran us. We just had to throw up our hands. They surrounded us.”
As prisoners, they walked all night for several nights and were hidden under tree cover during the day. They were fed what he believes were ground up soybeans but it looked like chicken feed. When they finally arrived at their POW camp, there were 12 men sleeping heel to toe in a room about 8 by 8 feet.
Harrison said his POW camp had about 1,200 American prisoners and was about 300 miles north of the demilitarized zone.
There was very little to eat, and in the winter when temperatures dipped to 30-40 below zero, there was very little heat. The POWs would wake up in the morning with 2 inches of frost on the walls.
There were no fences. Just 300 miles of mountains, Chinese and Koreans.
“The peace talks had started and they may sign it tomorrow, so I don’t know of anybody who escaped from there,” Harrison said.
“It wasn’t like ‘Hogan’s Heroes,’ I can tell you that,” Harrison added. “ … One night they had some white rice, and we got a bite of that white rice, and that was like Christmas coming in July.
“I wrote a letter to my mother in August, and she got it in November,” Harrison said. “I wrote her and told her I was taken prisoner of war, and that was the first time they’d heard about me.”
He also had a steady girl when he left for Korea, but when he wrote her a letter, it came back stamped “Return to Sender.”
“I’d rather they just tore it up. When I came back, I never did see her.
“They started the peace talks July 10 (after his capture), and we was hoping they’d sign the armistice tomorrow. That way we’d get to go home. Two years later they signed the armistice.”
The armistice was signed in 1953, 27 months after Harrison was captured.
Harrison added, “They signed the armistice at 10 a.m., and at 2 p.m. we went up to the parade ground and the (the camp commander) told us they signed the armistice this morning and you men will be going home. That was a pretty good day.”
Some POWs lost the will to live, and many died in captivity.
“If you did (lose the will to live), you might as well dig a hole and jump in because you were a goner,” Harrison said. “I never did lose the will to live. I wanted to live and get back home, and I wanted to see my loved ones again.”