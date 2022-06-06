WOODWAY, Va. — Roy H. Thomas finally came home Sunday.
More than 40 members of Thomas’ extended family were joined by honor guards from the U.S. Army, Virginia Army National Guard, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Chapter 4 of veterans group Rolling Thunder as the Korean War soldier’s remains were brought to Odd Fellows Cemetery near Pennington Gap for burial.
Thomas, who was 20 when he was declared missing in action in December 1950, was part of Company M, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division when several Chinese Communist infantry divisions struck at United Nations positions along the Korean-Chinese border.
A six-man team of Army pallbearers carried Thomas’ casket — some in the older blue dress uniform and others in the recently restored “pinks and greens” similar to what Thomas wore when he first joined the Army in 1945 before he was sent home for being underage.
“I had one memory of Roy,” said his niece Linda Kemp, who brought her husband, daughter and granddaughters to Sunday’s funeral. “He came home on furlough and I jumped into his arms.”
Kemp sat in the front row as Army Chaplain Maj. Seung Il Suh performed the graveside service.
As Suh addressed the Thomas family, Thomas’ casket bore two items: the traditional U.S. flag draped across it, and a single dog tag hanging from a ball chain wrapped around a handle.
“Indeed, our hero, Corporal Thomas, served in a company of heroes,” said Suh. “Corporal Thomas was more than a brave patriot and soldier. He was a beloved son of his parents, Sam and Annie Thomas, and a loving brother to his eight older brothers and sisters.
“As we reflect on the service and sacrifice of our dearly departed, we can be assured that his legacy will live on through us,” Suh said, “especially all those whose lives have been touched and changed by the war that is sometimes called the Forgotten War.”
Suh, a South Korea native, also thanked Thomas and U.S. soldiers for helping defend his homeland from Chinese and Soviet aggression. He said Thomas’ unit helped save the First Marine Division from Chinese entrapment.
“He certainly embodied our Army’s warrior ethos and set a great example of courage and resilience for us all,” Suh added.
Following a final benediction, a rifle salute by the Army honor guard and the playing of taps by a Virginia Army National Guard musician, Kemp received the folded casket flag.
“It’s so overwhelming what the Army has done to honor him today,” said Kemp after the service. “I was 6 when he died and the last our family heard from him, he was supposed to come home on leave before Christmas.”
Kemp’s cousin and Thomas’ nephew Sam Thomas and his wife, Cindy, said they were glad to have Roy back home and the family gathered so they could share some barbecue and, more importantly, family stories and each other’s presence.
Kemp recalled giving a DNA sample to the Army as it gathered information to help identify remains recovered during searches of Korean battlegrounds. When the family heard in 2018 that Thomas’ remains may have been found, she hoped that he might finally return before Christmas. However, final identification and the pandemic slowed that homecoming.
“He’s home now,” Kemp said.