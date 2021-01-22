WISE — The Wise County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a Knoxville man charged with the stabbing of an East Stone Gap resident on Wednesday.
Sheriff’s Capt. Charles Sanders said on Friday that Correl Baker, 30, is the subject of warrants for malicious wounding and stabbing in commission of a felony after deputies responded to a call at an East Stone Gap residence.
Sheriff’s Investigator Steve Jones said the victim, whose identity was not released, was still hospitalized for multiple injuries on Friday but was in stable condition. Jones said the alleged incident happened around 8:30 a.m., when dispatchers received a call on the incident.
Baker, aka “Iraq,” is 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 220 pounds, Jones said, and has tattoos on his arms, neck and chest.
Jones said that anyone seeing Baker should not approach him but call the Sheriff’s Department at (276) 328-3756.