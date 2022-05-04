ROGERSVILLE — Voters in Hawkins County turned out to select a slew of candidates in the Republican and Democratic primaries Tuesday.
In uncontested elections, Ronnie Lawson was reelected sheriff, Michael Gillespie was elected property accessor, Randall Collier was elected clerk of courts, Nancy Davis was elected county clerk, Jim Shanks was elected trustee, Daniel Boyd was elected juvenile judge and Todd Ross was elected sessions court judge.
These candidates will move on to the general election in August, where they will again be unopposed.
Register of Deeds
Incumbent Judy Kirkpatrick defeated challengers Ron Light and Mark Hale by a large margin.
Kirkpatrick garnered 4,633 votes, or 71.74%; Light, 952 or 14.74%; and Hale, 870 votes or 13.47%.
Road Superintendent
Danny Jones bested Joe Parrott and write-in candidate Curt Taylor. Incumbent Lowell Bean did not run for reelection.
Jones received 3,636 votes, or 56.3% while Parrott garnered 2,705 or 41.93%.
“[As Road Superintendent] I plan to focus on the secondary roads and making them safe to travel,” Jones said.
Jones will run unopposed in the general election.
Hawkins County Commission
Currently, the Hawkins County Commission includes 21 members, with three from each district. This year the commission will shrink to 14 commissioners, with two from each district.
Only two of the seven races were uncontested.
In District one, only two candidates ran in the Republican primary: John Gibson and incumbent Syble Trent.
In District 2, incumbents Jeff Barrett and Tom Kern ran. One candidate ran in the Democratic primary: George Salaita.
All uncontested candidates will move on to the general election in August.
In District 3, incumbents Danny Alvis and Charles Thacker defeated William Towler. Alvis received 407 votes or 40.78%; Thacker, 402 or 40.28%; and Towler, 188 votes or 18.84%.
The District 4 race included no incumbents. Joshua Gilliam and Chad Britton Warren Bishop and Phillip Wilcox. Gilliam garnered 456 votes or 30.44%; Britton, 452 or 30.17%; Bishop, 293 or 19.56%, and Wilcox, 292 or 19.49%.
“I want to thank everyone who voted and supported me,” Gilliam said. “I am very excited and ready to move the county forward.”
For District Five, incumbents Jason Roach and Glenda Davis defeated Mark Linkous. Roach received 727 votes or 36.94%; Davis, 712 or 36.18%; and Linkous, 525 votes or 26.68%.
In District Six, incumbents Nancy Barker and Larry Clonce outpolled fellow incumbent Rick Brewer and Austin Bradley. Barker received 577 votes or 35.49%; Clonce, 438 or 26.94%; Brewer, 399 or 24.54%; and Bradley 209 or 12.85%.
Brewer is the current chairman of the Hawkins County Commission.
“I figured this is how it would go,” Brewer said. “I am relieved. [The commission] was taking a lot of time away from my job as a construction worker. I put 16 years into public service and it is probably time for me to head home.”
In District Seven, no incumbents were on the ballot for the race that drew six candidates. Joey Maddox and Robert Palmer were the top vote-getters with 561 votes and 29% and 459 or 23.72% respectively.
Wyatt Watson received 377 votes or 19.48%; Josh Mowell, 332 or 17.16%; Ketron Bailey, 123 or 6.36%; and Pete Otis Lipe, 77 or 3.98%.
School Board
There were only four races for the Hawkins County School Board. Districts 3 and 7 were uncontested.
Incumbent Kathy Cradic from District 3 was unopposed in the primary and will face no challenger in the general election.
In District 7, incumbent Judy Trent is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, but she will face Republican Alina Gorlova in the general election.
In the District 4 GOP race, Hannah Winegar defeated Monique Whorton. Winegar drew 743 votes or 77.72% and will move on to face incumbent Tecky Hicks.
In District 6, incumbent Debbie Shedden turned back challenger Travis Charles by only 52 votes. Shedden received 526 votes or 52.60% while Charles tallied 474 or 47.4%.
“I am very humbled and very grateful for the people that voted for me and I will continue to do my best for the students and teachers of Hawkins County Schools,” Shedden said.
Constable
In the uncontested races, the constable for District 2 will be Freddie Castle; in District 4, Mark Cook; in District 5, Charlie Gibson; and in District 7, Tony Robinson.
In District 1, Ryan Christian, 260 votes or 64.84%, defeated incumbent Bill Creasy, 136 votes or 33.92%.
“It feels great [to win],” Christian said. “I didn’t expect it to turn out like it did. I thought it would be closer because it was in the past.”
In District 3, incumbent Frank Vaughn, 326 votes or 52.75%, beat Bryan Carter, 290 votes or 46.93%
In District six, Wayne Cunningham, 562 votes or 62.10%, defeated Johnny Lee Drinnon, 343 votes or 37.90%.