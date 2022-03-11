The Bays Mountain bobcat has passed away.
Kirby, an 18-year-old bobcat housed at Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium, died on Thursday in his sleep, the city announced.
“Kirby died peacefully in his sleep under the care of naturalist staff in his enclosure during the morning,” a press release from the city of Kingsport said.
Kirby outlived the average lifespan of bobcats in the wild. He was originally rescued from Greenleaf State Park in Oklahoma when he was 5 weeks old.
He and his brother, Hoover, both suffered toxoplasmosis as kittens, which left Kirby with some vision loss.
Kirby was transferred to Bays Mountain Park in 2010 from the Wildlife Center at Crosstimbers Ranch in Texas.
City officials said since Kirby was raised in captivity, he was always friendly with staff and even playful at times.
“He was very vocal with his caretakers, always letting them know how he felt,” the press release said. “He loved to meow at feeding time, especially when he smelled some of his favorite foods.”
The release said Kirby was known to appreciate his solitude, often shying away from large crowds.
“Kirby will be deeply missed by all of the staff and by his many admiring visitors, but we find solace in that his life ended naturally and without pain,” the city said in its statement.
The park will begin the search to find a new bobcat in need of a home, city officials said.